Police Launch Investigation After Horse 'Dragged' to Death on Oklahoma Road

Police in Shawnee, Oklahoma, launched an investigation after a horse appeared to have been dragged five miles to its death by a vehicle on March 25.According to reports, Shawnee police were called to the Highway 177 and MacArthur area to assist Oklahoma Highway Patrol where they discovered a trail of blood that led to the town of Dale, around five miles away.“The officers went out there and seen that there was a bunch of blood and drag marks,” Cpl. Vivian Lozano with the Shawnee Police Department told local media.When police arrived at the end of the trail, they found a dead horse which appeared to have been dragged the entire way.Police say they have no leads in the case and have asked for the public’s help in finding those responsible.Shawnee resident Pat Farris shared three clips of the trail and the dead horse to Facebook on March 25. The clips had earned over 100,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Pat Farris via Storyful

