State Funeral Held for Police Officer Killed in Trebes Supermarket Attack

A state funeral was held in Paris on March 28 to honour Col. Arnaud Beltrame, the police officer who died in the supermarket siege in Trebes on March 23.The procession left the Pantheon and journeyed through the streets of Paris where the public braved the rain to pay tribute to the heroic officer.President Emmanuel Macron made a speech at Les Invalides where he said Beltrame had the “gratitude, admiration and affection of the whole country”.Beltrame took the place of a female hostage being held by a suspected Islamist gunman in a supermarket in Trebes on March 23. He was stabbed several times by the gunman and later died of his injuries. Three other people also died in the siege. Credit: Presidency of the French Republic via Storyful