Tennessee Titans assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau performed at a dive bar in Nashville, Tennessee on March 23.LeBeau, who has spent 59 seasons as either an NFL player or coach, was recorded playing guitar and crooning in Nashville’s Brown’s Diner.A clip of LeBeau’s performance shared to Twitter had earned over 108,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Kristen Sheft via Storyful