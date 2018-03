These are the hilarious pictures of an enthusiastic "flying dog" caught in midair while enjoying the great outdoors. Zander, a Hungarian Vizsla, has built up a huge following of fans on social media, with people from all over the world enjoying pictures of him flying through the air. Inspired by the four-year-old pup's popularity, loving owner Susan Spink started a fan page for him, called Zander the Flying Dog, which now has hundreds of followers.