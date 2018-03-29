Tiny 4-Week-Old Puppy Fights for Life After Being Abandoned

A young puppy was saved from death’s door by an Irish animal rescue charity when he was left to fend for himself at just four weeks of age.The puppy, weighing just one kilogram, was called Maxwell by the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA). He tested positive for the potentially fatal parvovirus and is currently undergoing treatment to help him get better.The DSPCA shared footage of Maxwell on March 26 eating a little bit of food; writing that it was a sign he was starting to feel better. The video had over 16,000 views at time of writing. Credit: Dublin SPCA via Storyful