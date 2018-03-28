News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Woman has 2,350 gallstones removed

A team of doctors led by Laparoscopic Surgeon Dr. Bimal C Shah at Bhaktivedanta Hospital in Mira Road, a suburb of Mumbai in India, removed a whopping 2,350 stones from a 50-year-old woman’s abdomen. For more than one and a half years, the patient a resident of Mumbai had been in the know about the presence of stones in her gallbladder after a check-up with local doctors for severe pain in her abdomen in November 2016. However, she did not act on the doctor’s advice for a surgery and looked for alternate methods. But, when the pain persisted and became intolerable in the last few months, she approached Dr. Shah.

Latest

0329_1800_syd_meerkat
0:19

Meerkat pups make their first steps at Symbio Wildlife Park
0329_1800_Syd_auction
1:34

Police raid auctions can save you big on jewellery
0329_1800_sa_
1:23

Premier ticks off election promises
0329_1800_sa_easter
1:31

Shoppers scramble for Easter food
0329_1800_sa_roadblitz
1:26

Cyclist left fighting for his life after truck driver ‘felt a bump’ in the road
0329_1800_sa_watch
1:21

Smart watch data tracked victim’s final movements before she was bashed to death
0329_1800_sa_arrest
1:34

Dramatic arrest of teen wanted over terrifying carjacking
0329_1800_vic_police
0:25

Victoria Police to get military-style guns

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'