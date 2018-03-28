Woman has 2,350 gallstones removed

A team of doctors led by Laparoscopic Surgeon Dr. Bimal C Shah at Bhaktivedanta Hospital in Mira Road, a suburb of Mumbai in India, removed a whopping 2,350 stones from a 50-year-old woman’s abdomen. For more than one and a half years, the patient a resident of Mumbai had been in the know about the presence of stones in her gallbladder after a check-up with local doctors for severe pain in her abdomen in November 2016. However, she did not act on the doctor’s advice for a surgery and looked for alternate methods. But, when the pain persisted and became intolerable in the last few months, she approached Dr. Shah.