Spanish Police Arrest Two in Barcelona on Suspicion of Selling Stolen Art to Finance IS

Police in Barcelona said on March 28 that a network that traded in stolen Libyan artworks to fund groups affiliated with the Islamic State had been dismantled.Two Spaniards aged 31 were arrested for their alleged involvement in the operation.According to the Department of National Security, this was the first police operation in the world to take place “against the theft of art in territories besieged by terrorist groups.” Credit: Policia Nacional via Storyful