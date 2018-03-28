Catalan Independence Protesters Gather at Barcelona's Sants Railway Station

Catalan independence protesters gathered near Barcelona’s Sants railway station on Tuesday, March 27, to demonstrate against the detention in Germany on March 25 of Catalan president Carles Puigdemont.This videos show protesters singing the Catalan national anthem and holding banners, demanding the release of arrested Catalan leaders.Local media reported that access to the station was blocked although the train services were not affected. Credit: Deiviscat via Storyful