Stephon Clark: Protesters Call For Justice at Sacramento County District Attorney Office

Protesters gathered at Sacramento County District Attorney Office on Tuesday, March 27, to call for justice for Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by two police officers.The demonstrators, chanting “Black Lives Matter’”, demanded charges be filed against the police officers who killed Clark, according to local news reports.On March 18, Clark was shot at least 20 times in his grandparent’s backyard by two police officers. Clark was unarmed and holding a cellphone at the time of the shooting. Police released video and audio recordings of the incident on March 21.On March 27, the city announced that the California Department of Justice would oversee the investigation into the death of Clark. Credit: Ana Maria Montoya via Storyful