Gray Whales Play With Dolphins in Dana Point

A drone captured footage of gray whales and dolphins swimming together off Dana Point, California, on March 24. A number of whale species migrate via the coast of California from December to April.Capt Frank Brennan, from Dana Point whale watching, took this drone video Saturday afternoon. Donna Kalez, who operates the whale watching tour, told Storyful the pair of gray whales seemed unbothered by the “pesky Pacific white-sided dolphin” who seemed to want to play.Capt Frank also said the pair had interacted with a pod of common dolphins earlier that day. Credit: Dana Point Whale Watching via Storyful