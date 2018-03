A three-week old female giraffe calf born at Perth Zoo made her public debut on March 27, delighting onlookers as she galloped around her enclosure.The calf, the first born at the zoo in six years, was a result of a fast-moving romance between giraffes Armani and Kitoto, ABC reported. The species’s gestation period is roughly 15 months, which also happens to be when the calf’s parents were first acquainted. Credit: Perth Zoo via Storyful