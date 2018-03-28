Seal Spotted in Sydney's Rushcutters Bay

A seal was spotted off Rushcutters Bay Park in east Sydney on Sunday, March 25, and has made several return trips over the last week.The Australian fur seal, which was first seen on Saturday, is unlikely to return after the City of Sydney cordoned off the area, ABC reported on Tuesday.Rescuers said the adult male appeared healthy, and warned the public that despite their adorable appearance, seals could bite if they felt threatened. Credit: Evangelos Kallip via Storyful