The Talk - Yara Shahidi on Prince & Spills 'Grown-ish' Finale Details

Actress Yara Shahidi opens about her family connection to Prince and his years of support. "My father worked for him for two decades as his photographer for ten years, and so I grew up in Minnesota or on tour," says Shahidi. She also reveals she once received a Twitter message from him while shooting "Black-ish". "He had just reached out to say how proud he was, how he was a fan of the show, but it really signified how supportive he was of my family." On her current show, "Grown-ish" Shahidi spills upcoming finale details about her character Zoey and her 3 love interests. "There is a resolve, so half of the audience will be very happy and the other half may be a little disappointed."