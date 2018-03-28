Sex manual from 1720 is unearthed

A sex manual from 1720 revealing the most bizarre beliefs of Georgian England which was banned for 250 years has fetched £3,100 at auction. The 300-year-old book was recently unearthed and offers a fascinating insight into attitudes towards sex at a time when suspected witches were burnt at the stake and petty thieves were hanged in Britain. They include weird tips to help women avoid giving birth to children "with a hairy lip, wry mouth or great blubber-lips". It also advises men to eat meat, blackbirds and sparrows to "make the seed abound" before engaging in "conjugal embraces to invigorate mutual desires".