Dutch Minister's Fluent Arabic is a Surprise on Tunisia Trade Visit

The Dutch foreign trade minister spoke in both Arabic and French during a visit to Tunisia on March 26, eliciting an expression of surprise from her Tunisian counterpart.At a press conference at the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tunis, Dutch Minister Sigrid Kaag said she’d like to say a couple of words in Arabic. She thanked the Tunisian foreign minister for his welcome, and expressed her country’s interest in the stability of Tunisia and in the country’s future, especially its economic future.Her comments begin at 2:09 in this footage. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tunisia via Storyful