Thousands Mourn NYC Firefighter Who Died Fighting Movie Set Blaze

Thousands if people gathered at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Tuesday, March 27, to remember a New York City firefighter who died battling a fire on a movie set last week.Michael Davidson, 37, who leaves behind a wife and four children, died of smoke inhalation during the Harlem fire. His body was transported via fire engine on the highway where firefighters lined overpasses to salute Davidson. A portion of Fifth Avenue was shut down for the final part of the procession to the church, which can be seen in this video.The fire in a basement apartment was being used to film “Motherless Brooklyn.” The movie is being directed by Ed Norton and stars Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe, Alec Baldwin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Leslie Mann. Credit: Rob McAuley via Storyful