Shoppers demand Tesco cut plastic packaging

Shoppers demanding Tesco use less unnecessary packaging staged a 'plastic attack' - by stripping their groceries of it and leaving it for the store to clean up. The unusual protest involved 40 shoppers going to the branch of Tesco in Keynsham, near Bristol, and cutting through the excess packaging after doing their shopping. The activists left the packaging in shopping trolleys and lined up outside the shop to show that food can be taken home without creating more waste. Kathy Farrell, 63, took part and said the store would have to pay to dispose of the plastic.