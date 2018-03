Two killers who met in prison have been convicted of teaming up to torture and murder a seven stone Vietnamese woman before dumping her body in a burning car.

Maintenance men Stephen Unwin, 40, and William McFall, 51, put Quyen Ngoc Nguyen through an unimaginable four hour ordeal after she was lured to Unwin's home in Shiney Row, Tyne and Wear.

Unwin was also convicted of her rape.