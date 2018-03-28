Syrian Journalist Returns to His House in Harsasta After Six Years, Finds it Destroyed

Danny Makki, a Syrian journalist, shared a video on March 27 of him returning to his own house in Harasta neighborhood after six years, only to find it totally destroyed.He told Storyful that it is almost impossible for people to live there in the area at the moment. He added that he didn’t see one civilian for the whole duration of his visit to Harasta. “People’s houses are an absolute mess” he said.Danny toured his destroyed house and filmed the living room, the bedroom, the kitchen and the balcony.Harasta neighborhood was recaptured by the Syrian government after an evacuation deal with the opposition faction in the area. Credit: Danny Makki via Storyful