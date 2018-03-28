Catalan Independence Protesters Block Highways in Spain

Hundreds of protesters, reportedly part of the Catalan independence group Defense Committees of the Republic, blocked a major highway outside the Spanish town of Figueres on March 27.Protesters used tire blockades and sat on the road, causing major traffic delays in both directions. The protests are part of continuing demonstrations against the arrest of former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont on Sunday.Catalan police were captured on video physically removing protesters from the area. Credit: Vogelfrei via Storyful