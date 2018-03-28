The Talk - Marjory Stoneman Douglas Students Required To Carry Clear Backpacks
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida, the school that inspired the "March for our Lives" rally, announced that all students will be required to carry clear backpacks when they return from spring break next week as an added security measure. However, not all students are happy about their loss of privacy, including some female students who say carrying transparent backpacks will be especially embarrassing during their time of the month.