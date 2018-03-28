Emergency Services Intervene on Burdett Road After Bricks Fall From Building Site

Emergency services were pictured on the scene near Mile End London, after bricks fell on the public injuring a woman, who is fighting for life according to the BBC, on Tuesday, March 27. The Met Police said the woman was “injured by falling debris”.A second person was also taken to hospital, according to the East London Advertiser.TfL informed the public that road closures were still in place in the area around 2:30 pm. Credit: Rohan Khan via Storyful