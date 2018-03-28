Manchester Arena: Fire service played no meaningful role for two hours after attack
The fire service was "outside of the loop" of the police and ambulance emergency response to the Manchester Arena attack, leading to a two-hour delay, a major report said.
Firefighters, some of whom heard the bomb go off and were trained in first aid and terror scenarios with specialist equipment, did not get permission to go to the scene until hours after the suicide bombing, despite the nearest station being half a mile away.