Mango Mania for Rescue Bats in Queensland, Australia

It was treat-time for these adorable orphaned and rescued bats in Queensland, Australia and they got their favorite snack: mango!“We are smack bang in the middle of mango season and with mangoes both cheap and plentiful, they are a welcomed addition to the daily diet of our bats in care,” explained Denise Wade, who has been rescuing and caring for bats for many years. At this time of year, Denise would also say to fellow Australians to be mindful of netting put on mango trees to repel birds as it can be fatal for bats. Credit: Batzilla the Bat via Storyful