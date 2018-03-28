Relatives of Siberia shopping centre fire demand answers from officials

Thousands rallied in Siberia's Kemerovo yesterday to demand an investigation into a massive fire that killed more than 60 people, many of them children.

Among the relatives gathered outside the city hall yesterday was grandmother Lyudmila, who lost her two grandchildren aged eight and 10.

Their other grandmother on their maternal side also died in the blaze.

In the video, Lyudmila says: "It’s hard to get through it. Everyone lies. We’ve been there for a whole night. We didn’t leave.

"There're still a lot of unidentified people out there. My grandchildren, they're unrecognizable. They were not shown to their mother, they said that she shouldn’t open the coffins. I lost the best grandchildren in the world."