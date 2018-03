A singer who proved as popular as international pop-star Ed Sheeran last year refuses to sign to a record label because she wants to make it alone. Georgia Box, 22, charted at number 3 on the iTunes singer songwriter chart last year but says that she does not want to conform to the music industry's 'labels.' Her album "Love Languages" sat in third place on the iTunes Singer Songwriter chart, between Ed Sheeran's number two "X", and his number four "+".