Putin Visits Kemerovo Fire Scene, Meets Survivors As Locals Protest

Russia President Vladimir Putin on March visited the site of the deadly March 25 fire in Kemerovo, which so far has claimed at least 64 lives.During the visit, Putin laid flowers at a memorial outside the mall, visited survivors in hospital and met with officials and citizens to discuss the causes and consequences of the blaze.Nearby, thousands of residents met in the central square in Kemerovo calling for the resignation of the local government as a result of its handling of the incident.Investigators have said that the fire alarm was switched off and emergency exits were blocked. Credit: President of Russia via Storyful