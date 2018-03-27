CCTV shows attack which lands two thugs in jail

This shocking video shows two vicious thugs pursuing and attacking a victim for trying to defend a woman after she was headbutted. Terrified Colin Mclean was chased through town in a taxi as he ran for his life when he was set upon by violent duo Stephen Doyle and Samuel Bullen. He was eventually caught and savagely beaten, and he later said the effects of the attack have ruined his life. Now Doyle, 29, and Bullen, 22, have been sent to jail for the attack in Torquay, Devon, thanks to this CCTV footage that was meticulously pieced together by police.