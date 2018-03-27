Teenager whose bones break easily becomes rapper

A 14-year-old boy with brittle bones has become an international rap star - after he was forced to give up playing the piano because his fingers would fracture. Talented Sparsh Shah has amassed more than 10 million video views online and is soon set to perform for 20,000 people at Madison Square Garden. The teenager was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, a rare genetic condition which impacts bone formation and causes them to fracture at the slightest touch.