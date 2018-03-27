Taxis Block Rush Hour Traffic in Brussels in Uber Dispute

Taxi drivers formed a blockade along major streets at rush hour in Brussels on Tuesday, March 27, in a protest over rival transport companies such as Uber.The protest began at 5 am, with main roads leading into the capital blocked, according to reports. Transport to the airport was severely disrupted.The Belgian Taxi Federation called for the minister for transport to resign over proposals that would see companies such as Uber given the same status as Taxi ranks in the city.In February, proposals to make public transport free during periods of high pollution in Brussels was approved by the regional government. Credit: Hans Bontinck via Storyful