Hundreds Protest at Kemerovo Government Office Following Deadly Mall Fire

A demonstration in Kemerovo’s Soviet Square drew hundreds on March 27, the day after a shopping mall fire claimed the lives of at least 64 people in the city.Investigators said fire exits at the mall had been illegally blocked and the fire alarm system had not functioned properly, according to international reports.The protesters gathered in front of a regional government office, expressing frustration with how authorities handled the incident and demanding the resignation of Kemerovo governor Aman Tuleyev. Credit: Margarita Gusaimova via Storyful