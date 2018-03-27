Protesters Against Anti-Semitism Call on Jeremy Corbyn to Take Action

Protesters gathered in Parliament Square, London, on Monday, March 26, to call on Jeremy Corbyn to tackle what they described as anti-semitism in the Labour Party.In these videos shared by eyewitness Karen Smith, the demonstrators can be seen listening to speeches from Labour Party MPs Luciana Berger and Wes Streeting.The protest was staged amid a furore over Corbyn’s recent praise for a mural in Tower Hamlets, widely criticised for being anti-Semitic, the BBC reported. Jewish campaigners have also accused him of expressing support for militant Islamist group Hezbollah, the report said.The Labour leader subsequently apologised for “the pain which has been caused, and pledged to redouble [his] efforts to bring this anxiety to an end.” Credit: Karen Smith via Storyful