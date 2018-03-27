Protesters Attempt to Disrupt Wellington Oil and Gas Event

Protesters attempted to disrupt an oil and gas conference by banging on the side of TSB Bank Arena in Wellington, New Zealand, on March 27.On Tuesday morning, attendees of the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (Pepanz) were confronted by about 200 demonstrators. Environmental activists made their presence known by tying themselves to entrances with zip ties, clanging on bins and doors and pushing up against police and security at the venue, Stuff reported. Three people were arrested and one injured during the scuffle with police. Credit: Peace Action WGTN via Storyful