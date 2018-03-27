Protesters Target Wellington Oil and Gas Exploration Conference

Environmental protesters clashed with police after trying to block delegates from entering an oil and gas conference at the TSB Arena in Wellington, New Zealand, on March 27.On Tuesday morning, attendees of the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (Pepanz) were confronted by about 200 demonstrators. Activists made their presence known by tying themselves to entrances with zip ties, clanging on bins and doors and pushing up against police and security at the venue, Stuff reported. Three people were arrested and one injured during the scuffle with police.This video shows protesters kicking on glass panes outside the TSB Bank Arena where the event was taking place. Credit: Oil Free Wellington via Storyful