Canada joins U.K. allies in expelling Russian diplomats
Canada has joined the U.K. and its allies in expelling Russian diplomats from the country to show solidarity with Great Britain. Canada's action will cover seven Russian personnel. Three applications by the Russian government for additional diplomatic staff in Canada will also be denied. The Russian embassy in Ottawa issued a statement on Twitter calling Canada's decision "highly deplorable and outrageous," and says the move will be met with 'reciprocity.'