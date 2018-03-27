The Talk - 'Ready Player One' Stars Dish on Working with Steven Spielberg

The stars of "Ready Player One" dish about working with director Steven Spielberg. "He's a giant that doesn't make you feel small. He's very aware that when he walks into a room that the energy changes, so he's become the master of disarming you immediately, says Lena Waithe. "He's phenomenal. He's like the Jewish father I never knew I needed." Co-star Tye Sheridan also reveals his first day shooting with Spielberg was a 'surprise' homage scene to "Saturday Night Fever" where he had to strut like John Travolta.