News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

‘Ewww’: Commenters react to Stormy Daniels interview details

“Yikes. That’s all I got to say. Yikes.” “What a joke this country has become.” Stormy Daniels gave some details of her alleged affair with President Trump, and Newsroom commenters are cringing.

Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, told her side of the story to Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes. Daniels didn’t hold back much — actually, she gave viewers intimate details. The adult-film star said she had unprotected sex with Trump once in July 2006 after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Calif., and going to his hotel room. She also said she spanked him in a "joking manner."

The one revelation that left Newsroom readers with their jaws on the floor is when Daniels said Trump told her she reminded him of his daughter Ivanka. “So she spanks him and that makes her remind him of his daughter? TMI. Seriously.” Another wrote, “They have one thing in common, no respect for Melania.”

The White House has denied allegations that Trump and Daniels had an affair. Daniels’s lawyer said she has a "litany of more evidence" to back her story.

What do you think? Join the conversation in Newsroom.

Latest

0327_1800_vic_stabbed
1:37

Teenage boy fatally stabbed a father in carjacking gone wrong, court hears
0327_1800_vic_govt
1:48

Liberal leader targeted over development scandal
0327_1800_vic_gang
1:46

Gang arrested for impersonating Metro workers to vandalise trains
Shocking moment man is swallowed by escalator
2:01

Shocking moment man is swallowed by escalator
0327_1600_nat_finance
1:33

Afternoon finance report - March 27
0327_1600_nat_pauline
2:05

Tony Abbott helps launch Pauline Hanson's book
0327_1600_nat_russianspies
1:48

US and European nations expel Russian diplomats
0327_1600_nat_russians
0:28

Two Russian spies ordered to leave Australia

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'