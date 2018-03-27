‘Ewww’: Commenters react to Stormy Daniels interview details

“Yikes. That’s all I got to say. Yikes.” “What a joke this country has become.” Stormy Daniels gave some details of her alleged affair with President Trump, and Newsroom commenters are cringing.

Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, told her side of the story to Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes. Daniels didn’t hold back much — actually, she gave viewers intimate details. The adult-film star said she had unprotected sex with Trump once in July 2006 after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Calif., and going to his hotel room. She also said she spanked him in a "joking manner."

The one revelation that left Newsroom readers with their jaws on the floor is when Daniels said Trump told her she reminded him of his daughter Ivanka. “So she spanks him and that makes her remind him of his daughter? TMI. Seriously.” Another wrote, “They have one thing in common, no respect for Melania.”

The White House has denied allegations that Trump and Daniels had an affair. Daniels’s lawyer said she has a "litany of more evidence" to back her story.

