Two Florida Wildfires Merge

Florida’s Greenway Fire merged with a second wildfire in Collier County on Monday, March 26, after the fire had burned through thousands of acres over the weekend.The fire had burned through more than 7,000 acres and was at 25 percent contained Monday morning before it merged with the 116th Avenue Fire, according to the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District.A windshift pushed the fire into Collier-Seminole State Park, and firefighters were defending buildings in Seminole Indian Reservation Village, according to the Florida Forest Service. Winds also were expected to push the fire back into an area that was previously burned. Roads also were closed because of low visibility due to the smoke and flames near the roadway.The fire has been burning since last Wednesday and was ignited by lighting, a news report said.The Collier County Sheriff’s Office released video of its helicopter assisting with fighting the fire over the weekend. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful