News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Two Florida Wildfires Merge

Florida’s Greenway Fire merged with a second wildfire in Collier County on Monday, March 26, after the fire had burned through thousands of acres over the weekend.The fire had burned through more than 7,000 acres and was at 25 percent contained Monday morning before it merged with the 116th Avenue Fire, according to the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District.A windshift pushed the fire into Collier-Seminole State Park, and firefighters were defending buildings in Seminole Indian Reservation Village, according to the Florida Forest Service. Winds also were expected to push the fire back into an area that was previously burned. Roads also were closed because of low visibility due to the smoke and flames near the roadway.The fire has been burning since last Wednesday and was ignited by lighting, a news report said.The Collier County Sheriff’s Office released video of its helicopter assisting with fighting the fire over the weekend. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

Latest

0327_1800_vic_childcare
1:19

Child care centres close as workers strike
0327_1800_vic_stabbed
1:37

Teenage boy fatally stabbed a father in carjacking gone wrong, court hears
0327_1800_vic_govt
1:48

Liberal leader targeted over development scandal
0327_1800_vic_gang
1:46

Gang arrested for impersonating Metro workers to vandalise trains
Shocking moment man is swallowed by escalator
2:01

Shocking moment man is swallowed by escalator
0327_1600_nat_finance
1:33

Afternoon finance report - March 27
0327_1600_nat_pauline
2:05

Tony Abbott helps launch Pauline Hanson's book
0327_1600_nat_russianspies
1:48

US and European nations expel Russian diplomats

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'