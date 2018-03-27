How War Has Changed Syria's Landscape: Mapping the Destruction of East Damascus

In February 2018, after almost seven years of conflict in Syria, government forces launched an offensive against opposition-held areas to the east of the capital city, Damascus.Storyful has documented the impact of the fighting on the region and its citizens over a number of years. Using satellite imagery, open source tools, and content from eyewitnesses, media activists, and official sources, the destruction caused by both government and opposition forces becomes clear. Credit: Storyful News via Storyful