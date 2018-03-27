News

News Break - March 27

Natalie Barr has all the latest news headlines.

Latest

0327_1800_vic_roadrage
0:26

Bizarre road rage attack caught on camera
0327_1800_vic_childcare
1:19

Child care centres close as workers strike
0327_1800_nsw_russia
2:43

Russian spies ordered to leave Australia
0327_1800_nsw_nurse
1:36

Nurse accused of stealing credit cards from cancer patient
0327_1800_nsw_drunkdriver
1:44

Suspected drunk driver slams into teenage girls, mother holding young child
0327_1800_vic_stabbed
1:37

Teenage boy fatally stabbed a father in carjacking gone wrong, court hears
0327_1800_vic_govt
1:48

Liberal leader targeted over development scandal
0327_1800_vic_gang
1:46

Gang arrested for impersonating Metro workers to vandalise trains

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids' deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'