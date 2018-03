A young girl jumped from an apartment balcony in Be’er Sheva, Israel, into the arms of several people below to escape a fire raging in the building on March 25.News reports said a woman and four children, including the girl who jumped, were rescued from the building by firefighters. One boy later succumbed to smoke inhalation, according to reports. Credit: אביחי לוי (Avihai Levi) via Storyful