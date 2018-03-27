Fire Engine Made of Duct Tape, Cardboard Competes in Vermont Derby

It might be spring, but don’t tell that to snow lovers in Vermont. Revelers cheered as make-shift sleds flew down the tubing hill at Mount Snow for its annual Duct Tape Derby on Sunday, March 25.Participants make their sleds from cardboard, duct tape, zip ties and paint and then compete for prizes.Prizes are given to best slider, most creative, best kid on sled and the judges choice. A tiki bar created by Ratu’s Liquor & Market took this year’s judges choice, which was the second win in a row for the group.This video shows the Wilmington Fire Department’s entry into the competition racing down the hill. Credit: Wilmington Fire Department via Storyful