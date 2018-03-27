Tensions high at anti-semitism march in Westminster

Tensions are high outside the UK's Parliament as rival protesters meet to demonstrate amid accusations of anti-semitism in the Labour Party.

Video shows a protester from the main group – which claims Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party is failing to address anti-Jewish sentiment – arguing with another group of protesters supporting the left-wing leader.

The march was organised by Britain's Jewish community leaders to deliver a letter to the Parliamentary Labour Party calling for action to address alleged antisemitism.

But supporters of Corbyn claim the media is "whitewashing" the issue.