Texas Firefighters Perform Burnout of Large Wildfire

A fire burned through 7,334 acres and was nearly contained on Saturday, March 24, in Gray County, Texas. Several homes were threatened by the Thut Creek Fire, but firefighters were able to take measures to save them, a news report said.Additionally, several roadways were shut down due to the fire, but many were re-opened by Friday night, according to the sheriff’s office.This video shows the burnout efforts by firefighters during the fire. “Burning out is the name of this tactic where firefighters use fire to burn out the unburned fuel between the fire and containment lines,” The Texas A&M Forest Service said. “This common tactic is used to combat wildfires when fire crews are unable to directly attack the fire.” Credit: Samuel McCalip, Texas A&M Forest Service via Storyful