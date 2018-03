A world record has been broken after more than 600 SAUSAGE DOGS gathered on a British beach.The 601 Daschunds smashed the previous record of 500 set in December 2015. A sausage dog called Tilly was the 501st to be counted at the event, setting the new world record. But in the end, the gathering saw 601 sausage dogs gathered at Perranporth Beach in Cornwall on Sunday.