Financials leading today's rally

CNBC's Mike Santoli takes a look at ETFs tracking the moves in banks and financials.

Latest

1:39

Cruel attack on cat leaves it with shattered jaw
0:26

Bizarre road rage attack caught on camera
1:38

Thousands of childcare workers walk off the job
1:47

Death of a toddler in foster care was preventable: Coroner rules
1:19

Child care centres close as workers strike
0:16

Truck catches fire on the M4
1:53

Tony Abbott helps launch Pauline Hanson's book
1:24

Police have arrested a man over armed kidnapping attempt

Featured

0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids' deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'