Jonathan Pie Defends YouTuber Convicted for Nazi Pug Video

Fake reporter Jonathan Pie has delivered a blistering and profane attack on a Scottish court where, on March 20, YouTuber Marcus Meechan, aka “Count Dankula,” was convicted for a video in which his girlfriend’s pug appears to be a Nazi sympathizer.Meechan was convicted of a hate crime after posting a video of the pug appearing to do a Nazi salute and in which Meechan repeatedly asks the dog if he wanted to “gas the Jews.” Meechan insisted that the video was intended as a joke to annoy his girlfriend and that he was not anti-semitic.Pie lambasted the court, saying Meechan was mocking the Nazis and that the court, which reportedly the context of the video was irrelevant, had to “willfully misunderstand the context of the video” to get a conviction. Pie argued that if context was irrelevant, his reporting on the video would classify as an offense.Pie’s video has received praise from fellow British comedians Ricky Gervais, Stephen Fry and John Bishop. Credit: Jonathan Pie via Storyful

