NYPD Officer Rushes and Grapples Man Threatening to Jump From Triborough Bridge

The NYPD released footage on March 26 showing one of their officers run and grapple with a man who they say that was threatening to jump from the Triborough Bridge, also known as the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge, over the Harlem River in Manhattan.The man had tied string around his neck as officers were trying to talk him down, the Harlem Patch reported.The New York Daily News said that the 31-year-old man had lost consciousness and laid down when the officer tackled him. The man was reported to have had CPR preformed on him and was taken to hospital.Traffic on the bridge was shut down during the incident and harbor units waited in the water under the bridge, local sources reported. Credit: NYPD via Storyful