Egyptians Cast Votes in Country's Presidential Election

Egyptians gathered at polling centers across the country on March 26 as the first day of voting in the presidential election got underway.The three-day election sees challenger Moussa Mostafa Moussa of the El-Ghad Party take on the country’s current president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, with el-Sisi’s victory widely believed to be a foregone conclusion.Ahead of the voting, the spokesperson for the Egyptian Armed Forces vowed to ensure polling centers were safe. On Saturday, a car bomb attack in Alexandria killed two soldiers.This footage is described as showing voters in Mansoura. Credit: Noaman Samir (نعمان سمير) via Storyful