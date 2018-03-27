Riot police clash with demonstrators in Barcelona after leader is held
Thousands protested late into Sunday night (March 25) in Barcelona, some clashing with riot police in violent scenes.
In the video, Catalonia police - known as the Mossos d'Esquadra - are pelted with eggs while demonstrators are struck with batons.
Tensions in Catalonia have been heightened after the region's former president, Carles Puigdemont, was arrested on a European warrant following his arrival in Germany from Denmark on earlier on Sunday.